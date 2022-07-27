Trump news – live: January 6 committee debunks claim ex-president ordered military to protect Capitol

The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has released audio from sworn testimony in which Donald Trump’s former acting defence secretary, Christopher Miller, confirms the president gave no order for thousands of National Guards to be deployed to the Capitol.

The audio contradicts claims recently made by Mr Trump, as well as ex-staffers including Mark Meadows – and Mr Miller himself.

The news comes alongside reports that the ex-president is now the subject of a US Department of Justice investigation into his attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said yesterday that the Justice Department has no qualms about the political blowback that would inevitably occur as a result of criminally indicting Mr Trump.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump yesterday gave his first speech in Washington DC since leaving office. He did so just hours after Mike Pence also addressed the DC crowd, saying “elections are about the future”.