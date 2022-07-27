Try these 10 local Louisville restaurants where you can eat for less than $10

When money gets tight, the first thing you cut from your budget doesn't have to be going out to eat.

Everything is more expensive now, sure — according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 9.1% over the year that ended in June — but Louisville actually has some long-standing restaurants where you can order a meal on a budget.

Plus, with record-breaking heat waves, who wants to turn on an oven and cook right now?

Here are 10 locally-owned Louisville restaurants where you can eat for less than $10.

Bandido Taqueria Mexicana

423 University Blvd; 2901 Goose Creek Road; bandidotm.com

This California-style taqueria has most of its menu priced under $12 and several locations across Louisville. Bandido's signature burritos are about $12, but a basic burrito or burrito bowl is still tasty and will run you $9.95. Cheese quesadillas are $7.25 and a meal of three tacos is about $9. Try a pollo asada burrito with grilled chicken, salsa fresca and guacamole ($9.95), a Bandido breakfast burrito with green chilaquiles, eggs, beans, cheese and sour cream ($9.25), or three beef rolled tacos topped with guacamole and cotija cheese ($5.50).

Check's Cafe

1101 E. Burnett Ave.; checkscafelouisville.com

This neighborhood bar and grill has been operating for 60 years. Check's serves dozens of simple sandwiches ($4-$12), as well as fish sandwiches, hand-rolled oysters, hot dogs and sides ($1.50-$5). Popular items include Check's classic club sandwich loaded with turkey, ham and bacon with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, and the $5 Bratwurst. The highest price on the menu is a basket of 10 chicken wings for $16, and that's likely due to the cost of chicken wings skyrocketing during the pandemic.

Louisville food:From bourbon to new restaurants, everything to know about Louisville's summer food scene

Christi's Cafe

12810 Dixie Highway; christiscafe.com

This cafe on Dixie Highway serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with breakfast served all day. You can grab a plate of two eggs with various breakfast meats for $9-$13 or an omelet for under $10. The lunch and dinner menu starts with $9 fried appetizers, hot wings ($11-$100) soup, salads and wraps. There are about a dozen sandwiches, all served with chips and a pickle, for less than $10. Burgers are just a bit more, running between $9 and $11.50. Try the Christi's Patty Melt with two slices of cheese, grilled onions and crispy bacon on grilled Texas toast ($10) or the Chili Cheese Big Mouth Burger topped with homemade chili and shredded cheese ($10.49). There's also a variety of platters, sides and vegetable platters for your family to share.

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Road; gcdiner.com

This traditional Southern diner has a menu packed with affordable favorites, with appetizers like Goose Creek meatballs ($10), soups and salads. Goose Creek's signature dishes, like country fried steak or chicken livers, will run you $11 to $15, but the pulled barbecue pork sandwich is a solid $10, and the fried cod, honey chicken salad and club sandwiches are all $11 and served with one side. Goose Creek serves a lunch menu Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with dishes like chicken pot pie, fried chicken, salmon croquettes and chicken livers all under $10, and there's a Sunday brunch option, too.

Lonnie's Best Taste of Chicago

121 St. Matthews Ave.; lonniesbesttasteofchicago.com

This Chicago-style cafe has been serving affordable meals since 2001 with all your Chicago favorites: hot dogs ($4.09- $6.29), Polish sausages($6.59-$8.29), burgers ($4.19- $9), and Italian beef sandwiches ($6-$10.59). There are also some specialty items like gyros with fries ($8.50), hot wingettes ($7.29), and pizza puffs ($4.59). The Wabash chili dog served on a poppy seed bun with homemade chili, mustard and chopped onions ($5) is popular, as well as the Rush St. chili cheese dog with the same toppings plus hot melted cheese ($5.49). Guests also love the Well St. Italian Sausage, served on a six-inch roll topped with mustard, sautéed sweet peppers and onions ($8.29).

Safier Mediterranean Deli

641 S. 4th St.; safierdeli.com

This Middle Eastern deli has lunch specials daily in addition to its affordable menu. Starters like hummus or falafel with pita, spinach pies or lentil soup run $4 to $5.25, salads and vegetarian dishes like tabbouleh and Mujadara are $6.50 to $8. The cafe offers traditional kabobs and shawarma as a sandwich wrapped in pita bread ($5.50-$7.50), or as a platter served with house salad, Basmati rice and pita bread ($9.50-$18). Popular items include the shish kabob skewer of charbroiled tenderloin, chicken shawarma wraps made with marinated grilled chicken and the kafta kabob made with two skewers of ground beef with onion, parsley and spices.

'Not just a flower':Louisville-area couple runs largest Kentucky farm, shop for lavender

Shirley Mae's Cafe

802 S. Clay St.; shirleymaescafe.com

This Southern diner is only open Thursday to Sunday, but it's worth a stop to pick up dinner. Chicken wings and fish are fried-to-order and all sides are prepared fresh, too. The menu is small but popular, with House-favorite Southern fried chicken wings, barbecued ribs, chitterlings, ham hock, pig foot, meatloaf, fried fish and pork chops priced at $5-$7 for just the protein, $11 for a lunch special or $12 for a dinner special with two sides and hot-water cornbread. Build your own plate with real country sides ($3), and finish it off with a personal-size cobbler, chess pie, pecan pie or "B'nana Puddin'" ($5-$8).

Soupy's

3027 Hunsinger Lane; soupys.net

This little shop opened in 1995 and has served more than two million cups of soup since. It's known for its soup, obviously, but you can grab a soup and half sandwich or soup and salad combo for $8. Soup and a whole sandwich or burger combos are $9. Soups are sold in sizes from a cup ($3) to gallon ($39), in eight flavors, including the popular cheesy potato and chicken 'n dumplings soups. There's chili with and without spaghetti, salads and sandwiches under $6. Finish off your meal with a cookie or some cobbler or a fountain drink. You can't go wrong; nothing on this menu is more than $9 unless you're ordering a lot of soup.

You might like:This longstanding Louisville soup-and-sandwich restaurant serves 50 gallons of soup a day

The Fish House

1310 Winter Ave.; fishouselouisville.com

Louisvillians love fried fish in both sandwich and platter form. The Fish House's sandwich combos come with fries and slaw and run between $6 and $10 depending on the type of fish you get (Schrod, Tilapia, catfish or haddock). There are also chicken tenders ($9), seafood dinners with fries and slaw ($12-$16), and sides like slaw, seafood chowder, potato pancakes, and mac & cheese ($2-$5). Don't forget to grab a beignet (or three) to finish out your meal. It's just $1.50 for one or $4 for a plate of three deep-fried desserts.

Yummy Pollo

4222 Bishop Lane; yummypollo.com

This restaurant specializes in Peruvian-style charcoal chicken, slowly char-broiled and paired with Southern sides. A quarter of dark or light meat with two sides and dipping sauces will run you just under $10, with a half chicken at $12 and a whole chicken meal for $23.35. Sides come in small ($3) or large ($4.25) and include steamed vegetables, salad, cilantro lime rice, and potato salad. Cookies, flan and alfajores, Peruvian sandwich cookies typically filled with dulce de leche, finish out the menu for $1.25 to $2.50 each.

Features reporter Dahlia Ghabour covers food, dining trends and restaurants in the Louisville area. Send tips on new places or story ideas to dghabour@courier-journal.com or follow on Twitter @dghabour.