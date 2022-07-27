Bucks County Knifesmith Counts Some of Region’s Top Chefs as Clients

Image via Nick Vespe.

Just a few years after starting Pellegrino Cutlery, Bucks County knifesmith Steve Pellegrino already counts some of the region’s top chefs among his customers, including Zahav’s Michael Solomonov. Lisa Dukart wrote about the local knifesmith for The Philadelphia Business Journal.

To reach this point, Pellegrino underwent years of training. He originally pursued a degree in graphic design before opening a prop house. Then in 2015, he decided to focus his attention on smithing and undertook an apprenticeship with Portland Razor. However after realizing he was especially drawn to knives due to his interest in cooking, he decided to shape his future around knifesmithing.

“There were so many facets to it, all things that I’ve always loved: science, art, chemistry, engineering,” said Pellegrino of bladesmithing.

He moved to his paternal grandfather’s Bucks County property in Upper Black Eddy to start honing his craft and success soon followed.

“Word of mouth from chef to chef was like solid gold, because you can come up with the most genius marketing in the world, but unless another chef tells you that this knife is worth trying, it’s not going to happen,” said Pellegrino.

