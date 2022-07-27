West Nile Virus: What you need to know

DAYTON — At least 15 people across the country have tested positive for the West Nile Virus since July 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C.)

Doctor Joseph Allen, Regional Medical Directors with Premier Health, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that he is certain there are actually more than 15 cases and people just don’t know they have it.

While Ohio has zero cases of people with West Nile; mosquitos, birds, and other animals have tested positive for it.

The West Nile Virus mainly spreads when you are bitten by mosquitos, which happens to a lot of people during the summer.

To try and lessen the number of mosquitos, the health department is spraying parts of the state with pest control.

Residents can do their part as well. In the yard, they can dump kids’ toys, bird feeders, dog bowls, tarps, and anything that holds water where mosquitos gather.

Doctor Allen has this advice for anyone taking a walk outside during the day or evening.

“Some bug spray, long sleeves, long pants, a hat,” he said to McDermott. “Things like that to keep the skin covered will help as well.”

The virus has no symptoms and if it does, the side effects are typically minimal.

You might think you have the common cold but even though the majority of people are fine, the virus can cause trouble for others.

A small percentage of people develop symptoms similar to the flu including fevers, chills, and muscle aches. Even though it’s a smaller percentage, it’s still a possibility for anyone to get it.

“You can get things like encephalitis and neurologic issues, even things that mimic like polio,” Allen said.

He told McDermott that in those rare cases if West Nile is not addressed, the virus can be fatal.

