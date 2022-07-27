ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret, NJ

Local congressman calls for expanded investigation into Amazon warehouses following worker death

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Marlton, NJ
City
Carteret, NJ
Carteret, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Norcross

Comments / 0

Community Policy