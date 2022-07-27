Guardians spoil Big Papi’s return to Fenway, Beat Sox 8-3

Cellar Dwellers: Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura watches as Cleveland Guardians Nolan Jones grounds out during the fifth inning during a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Boston — Nolan Jones hit a three-run homer, fellow rookie Steven Kwan had three hits and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Red Sox 8-3.

That spoiled Boston’s celebration for newly minted Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Minutes after the Cooperstown inductee proclaimed himself a good luck charm for his slumping former team, the Red Sox fell behind 5-0 on their way to a sixth loss in seven games.

They have lost 14 of their last 18 to fall into last place in the AL East.

Bryan Shaw made his first start after a record 732 relief appearances and Austin Hedges homered for Cleveland.

The Guardians snapped a three-game losing streak.

