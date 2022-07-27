ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Guardians spoil Big Papi’s return to Fenway, Beat Sox 8-3

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ys6vH_0guR9FVz00
Cellar Dwellers: Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura watches as Cleveland Guardians Nolan Jones grounds out during the fifth inning during a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Boston — Nolan Jones hit a three-run homer, fellow rookie Steven Kwan had three hits and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Red Sox 8-3.

That spoiled Boston’s celebration for newly minted Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Minutes after the Cooperstown inductee proclaimed himself a good luck charm for his slumping former team, the Red Sox fell behind 5-0 on their way to a sixth loss in seven games.

They have lost 14 of their last 18 to fall into last place in the AL East.

Bryan Shaw made his first start after a record 732 relief appearances and Austin Hedges homered for Cleveland.

The Guardians snapped a three-game losing streak.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Jones
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Homer
Person
Austin Hedges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway#Cleveland Guardians#The Red Sox#Hall Of Famer#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy