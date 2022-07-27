Pastor identified as suspect in alleged family dispute that left LA County deputy shot

www.foxla.com
Nina Ortiz
2d ago
Why would a Pastor need to pull out a gun? If the situation was bad the wife should have called the police to ask her husband to leave. Let the police diffuse the situation. I can't fathom why he would pull out a gun and knowing his grandson is there, that is the boys father. But I guess if maybe we don't have the whole story, we can't say anything. Except, "Why would a man of God pull out a gun!"
Reply(4)
2
Devon Octavious Craib
3d ago
so clearly the pastor is the bad guy..my point is..this crime was not perpetrated by a gang member or a neighborhood tug . like we like to call them...but a pastor... what a disgrace....I hope they left no stone unturned to bring Justice for this deputy....
Reply(6)
3
Comments / 32