Lazy Daze RV Builder Surprisingly Shuts Down

Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago
RV dealers weren't making deals last year. Now they are. All the dealers I've been to are overstocked with big markdowns.
Reply
16
I am pissed off
3d ago
small rvs are for middle class people but now that the middle class is poor there's not much of a market.the people with money want big luxury vehicles
Reply
9
Funny Thing
3d ago
Do the math, $5 a gallon, 7 miles to a gallon. Yeah ! No ! Plus look around and you’ll notice all the RV’s that sit in storage business and people’s yards.
Reply(1)
11
