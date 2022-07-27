McDonald's puts up price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

www.bbc.co.uk
Fred Torres
3d ago
It won't affect me 😆 ! I haven't purchased a single item from McDonald's in the last 40 years . Their foods are totally all preservatives . You can purchase a meal and put it away in a shoe box and 15 /20 years later it would still exist 😱. Try it and you will be amazed and nauseated 😆🥵
Reply(135)
223
Michele Knight
3d ago
How about ya’ll actually read the article and see that the prices are being raised in the UK…not the US. Reading is fundamental!
Reply(37)
180
Willis Rice
2d ago
McDonald's had to increase the price due to the fact that they couldn't reduce the size more than they have already at. Last one I bought the slice of pickle was almost larger than the burger.
Reply(8)
60
Comments / 831