Why This Biotechnology Surged More Than 60%; Here Are 67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA shares surged 94.3% to close at $1.69 on Tuesday after the company filed a request for the withdrawal of the Registration Statement on Form S-1.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY jumped 73.1% to close at $16.74. The stock has seen continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.

Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT jumped 67.6% to close at $2.48 after the company announced it was awarded Samsung Mexico SDS business and has begun using its platform to assist with effecting Samsung's shipments from Mexico to the United States.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA gained 60.8% to settle at $2.75. Comera Life Sciences reported preclinical topline safety results of lead SQore Excipient.

InflaRx N.V. IFRX climbed 38.1% to close at $1.92 after the company announced plans to apply for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for vilobelimab for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM rose 32% to settle at $1.36.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM gained 30.1% to close at $1.22.

Nutriband Inc. NTRB jumped 28.5% to close at $6.53. Nutriband said 1.2 million shares will be cancelled from total outstanding shares following final court judgment in favor of the company.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 28.4% to settle at $56.31 on continued post-IPO volatility.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH surged 24.6% to close at $2.38.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH rose 19.9% to settle at $1.69.

Versus Systems Inc. VS gained 19.6% to settle at $0.54 after the USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11,376,498 to the company to cover games and challenges that produce real world rewards inside of apps and streaming media.

Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX gained 19.3% to close at $3.03. Oppenheimer recently assumed Evaxion Biotech with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $16.

Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO jumped 18.3% to close at $0.65.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG gained 18.1% to settle at $34.51 following better-than-expected Q2 results.

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX gained 17.7% to close at $2.40.

Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC rose 17.7% to close at $0.3611 after dropping over 19% on Monday.

Zenvia Inc. ZENV surged 17.1% to settle at $2.46.

ProKidney Corp. PROK rose 16.1% to close at $11.25.

Endo International plc ENDP gained 16.1% to close at $0.5224.

Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO jumped 15.5% to settle at $2.38.

Venus Concept Inc. VERO rose 15.4% to close at $0.60.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS gained 15.1% to settle at $4.51.

Empire Petroleum Corporation EP gained 14.7% to close at $10.39.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 14.6% to settle at $0.49.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 14.1% to settle at $6.33.

Calix Inc CALX shares gained 13.7% to close at $50.38 after the company announced upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales forecast.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX rose 13.3% to settle at $1.41. Bluejay Diagnostics posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE shares jumped 10.5% to close at $122.50 after the company reported Q2 results.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. SHLX gained 10.3% to close at $16.05 after the company, and Shell USA, announced the two have reached a definitive merger agreement.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX rose 9.8% to close at $18.44 after the company announced it has launched distribution of Monkeypox and Varicella-Zoster Viruses Real Time PCR Detection Kits in response to the world's major Monkeypox outbreak.

TrueBlue, Inc. TBI gained 7.7% to close at $20.64 following upbeat Q2 earnings.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX gained 6.9% to close at $1.70. GeoVax Labs shares jumped 150% on Monday on news that WHO has declared Monkeypox a public health emergency over the weekend.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation AAMC rose 6.2% to close at $16.46. Altisource Asset Management recently announced it purchased 286,873 shares of its common stock from Putnam Focused Equity Fund at $10 per share.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. SSKN rose 4.6% to settle at $1.15 after the company announced U.S. commercial launch of TheraClearX Acne Therapy System.

Losers