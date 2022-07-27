Why This Biotechnology Surged More Than 60%; Here Are 67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA shares surged 94.3% to close at $1.69 on Tuesday after the company filed a request for the withdrawal of the Registration Statement on Form S-1.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY jumped 73.1% to close at $16.74. The stock has seen continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT jumped 67.6% to close at $2.48 after the company announced it was awarded Samsung Mexico SDS business and has begun using its platform to assist with effecting Samsung's shipments from Mexico to the United States.
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA gained 60.8% to settle at $2.75. Comera Life Sciences reported preclinical topline safety results of lead SQore Excipient.
InflaRx N.V. IFRX climbed 38.1% to close at $1.92 after the company announced plans to apply for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for vilobelimab for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM rose 32% to settle at $1.36.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM gained 30.1% to close at $1.22.
Nutriband Inc. NTRB jumped 28.5% to close at $6.53. Nutriband said 1.2 million shares will be cancelled from total outstanding shares following final court judgment in favor of the company.
AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 28.4% to settle at $56.31 on continued post-IPO volatility.
Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH surged 24.6% to close at $2.38.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH rose 19.9% to settle at $1.69.
Versus Systems Inc. VS gained 19.6% to settle at $0.54 after the USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11,376,498 to the company to cover games and challenges that produce real world rewards inside of apps and streaming media.
Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX gained 19.3% to close at $3.03. Oppenheimer recently assumed Evaxion Biotech with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $16.
Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO jumped 18.3% to close at $0.65.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG gained 18.1% to settle at $34.51 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
Chimerix, Inc. CMRX gained 17.7% to close at $2.40.
Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC rose 17.7% to close at $0.3611 after dropping over 19% on Monday.
Zenvia Inc. ZENV surged 17.1% to settle at $2.46.
ProKidney Corp. PROK rose 16.1% to close at $11.25.
Endo International plc ENDP gained 16.1% to close at $0.5224.
Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO jumped 15.5% to settle at $2.38.
Venus Concept Inc. VERO rose 15.4% to close at $0.60.
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS gained 15.1% to settle at $4.51.
Empire Petroleum Corporation EP gained 14.7% to close at $10.39.
Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 14.6% to settle at $0.49.
Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 14.1% to settle at $6.33.
Calix Inc CALX shares gained 13.7% to close at $50.38 after the company announced upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales forecast.
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX rose 13.3% to settle at $1.41. Bluejay Diagnostics posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
Encore Wire Corporation WIRE shares jumped 10.5% to close at $122.50 after the company reported Q2 results.
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. SHLX gained 10.3% to close at $16.05 after the company, and Shell USA, announced the two have reached a definitive merger agreement.
Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX rose 9.8% to close at $18.44 after the company announced it has launched distribution of Monkeypox and Varicella-Zoster Viruses Real Time PCR Detection Kits in response to the world's major Monkeypox outbreak.
TrueBlue, Inc. TBI gained 7.7% to close at $20.64 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX gained 6.9% to close at $1.70. GeoVax Labs shares jumped 150% on Monday on news that WHO has declared Monkeypox a public health emergency over the weekend.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation AAMC rose 6.2% to close at $16.46. Altisource Asset Management recently announced it purchased 286,873 shares of its common stock from Putnam Focused Equity Fund at $10 per share.
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. SSKN rose 4.6% to settle at $1.15 after the company announced U.S. commercial launch of TheraClearX Acne Therapy System.
Losers
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares dipped 51.4% to close at $0.4910 on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of $5 million public offering. Revelation Biosciences shares jumped 55% on Monday after the company announced the data from its Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b met the primary endpoint.
- Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO fell 41.2% to close at $0.2350 after the company announced an $8 million registered direct offering priced at $0.30 per share.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA shares fell 36.4% to close at $1.85 amid effectiveness of a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the company's common stock.
- Onion Global Limited OG fell 32.1% to settle at $0.38 in sympathy with Walmart, which cut guidance amid inventory markdowns.
- Koss Corporation KOSS fell 25.8% to close at $8.31. Koss shares jumped 45% on Monday following a Bloomberg Law report titled "Apple, Koss Reach Deal in AirPods Patent Case on Eve of Trial."
- Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL fell 23.3% to close at $2.28 following effect of 1:10 reverse stock split.
- Trinseo PLC TSE fell 22% to close at $33.52 after the company announced it will pause the sale process of its styrenics business.
- Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. CYT dropped 21.9% to settle at $2.71.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 21.1% to close at $52.93.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG dipped 20.8% to close at $0.7920. Vinco Ventures postponed stockholder meeting from July 26, 2022 to August 23, 2022.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB dropped 20.3% to close at $0.6699.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 19% to close at $1.96.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA dropped 18.6% to close at $0.57.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH dropped 16% to settle at $8.82 after the company received a notice regarding the U.S. Patent Office Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to institute trial.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO fell 15.8% to settle at $9.29. BridgeBio Pharma announced interim results from PROPEL 2 Phase 2 trial of infigratinib in children with achondroplasia, the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism.
- The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN fell 15.3% to close at $13.13 after the company lowered its sales guidance for the full year.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO fell 15% to close at $6.13. Blue Orca Capital issued a short report on MINISO Group.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX fell 14.9% to close at $0.2850.
- Histogen Inc. HSTO dipped 14.7% to settle at $2.67.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. MIMO fell 14.5% to close at $2.90.
- Missfresh Limited MF dipped 14.5% to settle at $0.25.
- Zedge, Inc. ZDGE fell 14.4% to close at $2.61.
- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. NVCT declined 14.3% to settle at $9.54.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL dipped 14.2% to close at $1.1150. Kaival Brands recently announced the launch of PMI's self-contained e-vapor product, VEEBA, in Canada.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP dropped 14.1% to close at $31.55 after the company announced it will lay off 10% of its workforce.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS fell 13.7% to close at $1.20.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP fell 13.6% to close at $0.2428.
- Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY dipped 13.5% to settle at $1.09.
- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG dropped 10.6% to close at $1.85.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII fell 10.3% to close at $21.09.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS dropped 8.9% to close at $4.52.
- Walmart Inc. WMT shares fell 7.6% to close at $121.98 after the company cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's Club in the U.S. and mix of sales.
