Crash brings down power lines, shuts down Hwy 74 in Union County

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of U.S. 74 was closed in Union County Wednesday after a crash involving a truck brought down power lines, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

NCDOT said the crash happened on Highway 74 near Sardis Church Road in the Lake Park area around 3 a.m.

Heavier traffic than usual was reported on Old Monroe and Secrest Shortcut Road as drivers avoided the closure.

Officials said the roadway was expected to reopen by 5 p.m.

