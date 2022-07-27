'5/14 Survivors Fund' details those eligible for support

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The National Compassion Fund has released what they call a "Final Protocol" for who will be eligible for receiving money from the "Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund".

The fund, set up by Tops Friendly Markets and the National Compassion Fund, has raised nearly $4.5 million for those impacted by the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

A nine-page Final Protocol Overview released Tuesday by the National Compassion Fund and the fund's steering committee identified five groups of people who will qualify for support. It includes:

- Legal heirs of those who were killed in the shooting.

- Those who were physically injured by a gunshot wound in the shooting.

- Those who suffered some other type of physical injury.

- Those who were present at the Tops Market at the time of the shooting.

- Tops workers at the Jefferson Avenue Store who were not present at the time of the shooting.

The application for those who qualify will be available online , or at 1-(855)-484-2846, beginning Aug. 16. All applications must be submitted before Sept. 14 to be eligible.