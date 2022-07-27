ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

How a Little-Known Montgomery County Author Inspired Bucks County’s Most Renowned Literary Figure

By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
montco.today

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Pottstown, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Entertainment
Bucks County, PA
Government
County
Montgomery County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James A. Michener
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merion Cricket Club#Main Line#The Hill School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy