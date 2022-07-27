Victoria deputies pursue vehicle on US Highway 59

UPDATE: Officers are no longer in pursuit of the vehicle. Two suspects are being searched for. One person is in custody.

Authorities spiked the vehicle on U.S. Highway 59 and it came to a stop by the rest stop near the county line. Further investigation would lead officers to discover three stolen catalytic converters inside of the vehicle. The catalytic converters were stolen from Toyota of Victoria on North Navarro. The stolen vehicle parts have been returned to the dealership.

The suspect in custody faces multiple charges. The suspect is charged with three counts of theft of motor vehicle parts, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading on foot and tampering with evidence.

The search area is behind the rest area on Garcitas Creek Road. Suspects fled into the wooded area.

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Victoria Police Department are in pursuit of a vehicle headed north on U.S. Highway 59.

The pursuit began in Victoria and progressed toward Jackson County at around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday.

One person is in custody as of 4:24 a.m. and deputies remain in pursuit of the vehicle.

