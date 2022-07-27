The Insider: Not much winter, but a whole lotta green

OK, so the Winter Ball didn't deliver a whole lot of winter.

Blame that on the surge of the coronavirus, which pushed it from its original date in early February all the way into April, smack dab in the bosom of spring.

Yep, not much winter white. But plenty of green.

Gretchen Leach was chairwoman for the 50th anniversary Winter Ball, which took place April 8 at The Breakers and raised $8 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

You read that right: $8 million in one night, sparked by the announcement of Julie and Mike Connors' $5 million lead gift for a new club facility in West Palm Beach.

Guests began the Moroccan-themed evening with a cocktail hour in the Mediterranean Room, then moved to the Venetian Ballroom for dinner; belly dancers; a rendition of "God Bless America" by club members; and remarks from 2021 Youth of the Year Anajiah Graham, who spoke of the Clubs’ impact on her life.

The evening continued with a live auction led by co-chairman Tom Quick and Reid Boren, and dancing to Bob Hardwick and his orchestra.

In addition to Quick, co-chairmen were Tom Rutherfoord and Charles Schwab. Co-chairwomen were Jean Rutherfoord and Helen Schwab.

Honorary chairwomen were Julie Connors, Lydia Forbes, Mary Freitas, Hillie Mahoney, Mayor Danielle Moore, Amanda Schumacher, the Hon. Lesly S. Smith, Eddy Taylor and Betsy Turner.

Honorary chairmen were Mike Connors, Robert Forbes, Mark Freitas, Charles Schumacher, John Taylor and Wally Turner.

More than 500 people attended.

Proceeds from the black-tie evening will support the hunger-relief, mentoring and resiliency programs for children who depend on the services of the Boys & Girls Clubs.

In 2021, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County distributed more than 675,000 meals to children who otherwise would have gone hungry.