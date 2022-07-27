What are the most expensive St. Johns homes by ZIP code? Check out the June 26 - July 2 sales

During the week of June 26, 169 single-family homes sold, up from 113 in the week prior. The median sales price was $550,000, up 2.1% — from $538,500 — during the week of June 19. The median price increased 26.1% year over year. The average sales price was $735,511, up from $529,030 the week of June 19. The median size was 2,071 square feet the week of June 26, up from 1,967 the week prior.

Here are the most expensive sales by ZIP code for June 26-July 2, 2022, in St. Johns County. This information, including address and price, price per square foot and sale date, came from the St. Johns County Property Appraiser's website.

32081: Ponte Vedra, Northeast St. Johns County

Marsh Harbor at Palm Valley: 507 S. Harbor Lights Drive; $1,400,000; PSF: $419; June 29

32082: Ponte Vedra Beach, Northeast St. Johns County

Harbour at Marsh Landing: 121 Annapolis Lane, $5,000,000; PSF: $907; June 29

32095: St. Augustine, North-central St. Johns County

Marshall Creek: 128 Corbata Lane; Price: $2,625,000; PSF: $560; June 29

32259: St. Johns, Northwest St. Johns County

Durbin Crossing North: 174 Staplehurst Drive; $854,000; PSF: $267; June 30

32092: St. Augustine, West-central St. Johns County

Palmo & Colee Cove: 8241 Kindred Spirit Lane; $1,530,000; PSF: $513; June 30

32084: St. Augustine, East-central St. Johns County

North Beach: 305 19th St.; $875,000; PSF: $487; July 1

32086: St. Augustine, Southeast St. Johns County

Oakbrook: 3345 Millwood Way; $775,000; PSF: $337; June 28

32080: St. Augustine, Southeast St. Johns County

Overby & Gargan: 26 Seafoam Way; $2,670,000; PSF: $594; June 28