Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Ocean Villas unit sells for $1,282,500

A unit at Ocean Villas at Serenata Beach sold for $1,282,500 on June 30, making it the most expensive condo for the week of June 26. The 2,500-square-foot unit previously sold for $775,000 in December 2003.

Recent top condo sales

The condo, built in 2001, has its very own private coquina sand beach and underground parking garage for owners. There are also two full-size pools and a fitness center with personal trainers.

Take a look at the five most expensive condos sold in St. Johns County from June 26 to July 2, 2022.

Ocean Villas at Serenata Beach

130 S. Serenata Drive, Unit 224, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082

Price: $1,282,500

Square feet: 2,500

Per square foot: $513

Year built: 2001

Buyer: James Michael Hogan

Sold: June 30

Pointe at Ponte Vedra

91 San Juan Drive, Unit D3, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082

Price: $965,000

Square feet: 1,450

Per square foot: $666

Year built: 1987

Buyer: Matthew and Lisa Pohle

Sold: June 28

Ocean Condo

2900 Coastal Highway, Unit 6, St. Augustine 32084

Price: $848,000

Square feet: 1,270

Per square foot: $668

Year built: 1985

Buyer: Michael and Cornelia Holliday

Sold: June 27

Four Winds Condo

8130 A1A S., Unit E1, Crescent Beach, 32080

Price: $776,000

Square feet: 1,759

Per square foot: $441

Year built: 1975

Buyer: Charles K. Weathers Sr.

Sold: June 30

Creston House Condo

5930 A1A S., Unit 12E, St. Augustine Beach 32080

Price: $640,000

Square feet: 1,240

Per square foot: $516

Year built: 1973

Buyer: Michael and Margaret Thielen

Sold: June 27

Condo sales

During the week of June 26, there were 34 sales, up from 17 the week of June 19. The median sales price during this time was $323,150, down from $338,250 the week of June 19. The average sales price was $405,591, up from $323,613 the week prior. The average condo size is 1,249 square feet the week of June 26, up from 1,020 square feet the week of June 19.