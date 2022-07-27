Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Ocean Villas unit sells for $1,282,500
A unit at Ocean Villas at Serenata Beach sold for $1,282,500 on June 30, making it the most expensive condo for the week of June 26. The 2,500-square-foot unit previously sold for $775,000 in December 2003.
Recent top condo sales
The condo, built in 2001, has its very own private coquina sand beach and underground parking garage for owners. There are also two full-size pools and a fitness center with personal trainers.
Take a look at the five most expensive condos sold in St. Johns County from June 26 to July 2, 2022.
Ocean Villas at Serenata Beach
- 130 S. Serenata Drive, Unit 224, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
- Price: $1,282,500
- Square feet: 2,500
- Per square foot: $513
- Year built: 2001
- Buyer: James Michael Hogan
- Sold: June 30
Pointe at Ponte Vedra
- 91 San Juan Drive, Unit D3, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
- Price: $965,000
- Square feet: 1,450
- Per square foot: $666
- Year built: 1987
- Buyer: Matthew and Lisa Pohle
- Sold: June 28
Ocean Condo
- 2900 Coastal Highway, Unit 6, St. Augustine 32084
- Price: $848,000
- Square feet: 1,270
- Per square foot: $668
- Year built: 1985
- Buyer: Michael and Cornelia Holliday
- Sold: June 27
Four Winds Condo
- 8130 A1A S., Unit E1, Crescent Beach, 32080
- Price: $776,000
- Square feet: 1,759
- Per square foot: $441
- Year built: 1975
- Buyer: Charles K. Weathers Sr.
- Sold: June 30
Creston House Condo
- 5930 A1A S., Unit 12E, St. Augustine Beach 32080
- Price: $640,000
- Square feet: 1,240
- Per square foot: $516
- Year built: 1973
- Buyer: Michael and Margaret Thielen
- Sold: June 27
Condo sales
During the week of June 26, there were 34 sales, up from 17 the week of June 19. The median sales price during this time was $323,150, down from $338,250 the week of June 19. The average sales price was $405,591, up from $323,613 the week prior. The average condo size is 1,249 square feet the week of June 26, up from 1,020 square feet the week of June 19.
