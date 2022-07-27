After merger, Evansville's Old National Bank still looking to grow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. − Old National Bank officials said the company maintains a strong Evansville-area presence after completion of its merger earlier this year with Chicago’s First Midwest Bank.

ONB’s total workforce of about 4,200 includes 862 in the Evansville area. The bank’s local staff often worked remotely during the pandemic, but CEO Jim Ryan said many are coming back to the office.

He said Old National’s office space is so full, in fact, that the company recently bought the Landmark Building at 105 NW Fourth St. and Court Building at 123 NW Fourth St. in case they are needed.

A year ago, Old National renovated and moved staff into 123 Main St., next to its headquarters. Ryan said the bank is planning renovations at 101 NW Fourth St. to accommodate more staff at that site, and an East Side office building, on Royal Avenue, also is full.

The bank has 255 job openings listed across its multi-state footprint, including 50 or so in this area. Ryan said low unemployment makes it difficult to attract quality candidates.

“We continue to want to grow and expand in Southwest Indiana, and one of the challenges we have is getting people here,” Ryan said.

Old National’s merger with First Midwest created an institution with more than $46 billion in combined assets. During its second-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, bank officials cited a 17% increase in commercial loan activity, as well as new opportunities in the Chicago area stemming from the merger.

ONB’s stock price was $16.59 as markets closed on Tuesday.

“We feel really good with the growth that we were able to demonstrate this quarter,” Ryan told the Courier & Press. “We had record commercial production. There’s a lot of talk about a recession, but there’s still a lot of demand out there, on the consumer and business side."

Frustrated Chicago customers

But not everything is running smoothly.

The execution of Old National’s merger with First Midwest created frustration among several bank customers in the Chicago area in recent days, as ONB officially took on 300,000 new clients.

CBS 2 in Chicago reported customer complaints about ATM cards not working and access to online accounts being locked.

Those customers flooded Old National phone lines and voiced their anger in social media posts, according to the CBS 2 report.

Ryan said he believes most of the customers' issues have been resolved. Customers were mailed instructions on how to handle the transition.