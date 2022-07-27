Coldwater High School AP student test scores exceeded global averages in 2022

Coldwater High School students in Advanced Placement classes are at the top of the class, not only locally, but also globally in some cases.

Their scores exceeded several global averages in 2022 testing, said Brian Stevens, the Coldwater schools advanced studies curriculum chair for grades 6-12.

“I’m very proud of our dedicated teachers,” Stevens said. “I’ve traveled around the country conducting workshops, getting the chance to observe other teachers and districts. Coldwater High does very well in AP, year-in and year-out, often with far less resources than other schools. We’re very fortunate — we have great students.”

CHS provides AP classes in 11 disciplines. After taking these classes, the students have the opportunity in May to take a culminating test given throughout the world.

Scores run from 1-5 with a score of 3 and above generally earning college credit in 1,700 colleges throughout the U.S.

In seven of the 11 disciplines, Coldwater students beat the global passing average.

In the disciplines of calculus, English literature, psychology and U.S. government, the scores were 15 percent or better than the global averages in their discipline, Stevens said.

“In total, Coldwater students scored a 3 or above in 158 tests, thus achieving college credit,” he said.

From a cost-saving perspective, 158 passed tests equates to 482 college credits, with a typical college class being a 3-credit class.

At Michigan State University, an undergraduate credit is $482. At that rate, if all Coldwater High School students went to Michigan State University, the total cost savings would be $228,468, Stevens said.

“Special kudos to retiring AP English literature teacher Jackie Schwind, who hit a home run with her students achieving a 93 percent passing rate,” Stevens said.