ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater High School AP student test scores exceeded global averages in 2022

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9Bpl_0guQtRBh00

Coldwater High School students in Advanced Placement classes are at the top of the class, not only locally, but also globally in some cases.

Their scores exceeded several global averages in 2022 testing, said Brian Stevens, the Coldwater schools advanced studies curriculum chair for grades 6-12.

“I’m very proud of our dedicated teachers,” Stevens said. “I’ve traveled around the country conducting workshops, getting the chance to observe other teachers and districts. Coldwater High does very well in AP, year-in and year-out, often with far less resources than other schools. We’re very fortunate — we have great students.”

CHS provides AP classes in 11 disciplines. After taking these classes, the students have the opportunity in May to take a culminating test given throughout the world.

Scores run from 1-5 with a score of 3 and above generally earning college credit in 1,700 colleges throughout the U.S.

In seven of the 11 disciplines, Coldwater students beat the global passing average.

In the disciplines of calculus, English literature, psychology and U.S. government, the scores were 15 percent or better than the global averages in their discipline, Stevens said.

“In total, Coldwater students scored a 3 or above in 158 tests, thus achieving college credit,” he said.

From a cost-saving perspective, 158 passed tests equates to 482 college credits, with a typical college class being a 3-credit class.

At Michigan State University, an undergraduate credit is $482. At that rate, if all Coldwater High School students went to Michigan State University, the total cost savings would be $228,468, Stevens said.

“Special kudos to retiring AP English literature teacher Jackie Schwind, who hit a home run with her students achieving a 93 percent passing rate,” Stevens said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Coldwater, MI
Education
City
Coldwater, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Calculus#Ap English#Highschool#Coldwater High School Ap#Advanced Placement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy