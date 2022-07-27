Georgia football glad to have Will Muschamp’s energy and wisdom: ‘He’s been unbelievable’

Will Muschamp Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp during Georgia's G-Day spring scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

When Georgia goes on the road for its first SEC contest of the year, the Bulldogs will be stepping into a hostile environment. Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., is one of the most unique atmospheres in college football between its playing of Sandstrom and the wails of the Gamecock mascot. Add in the usual September South Carolina heat and it should be an uncomfortable setting for Georgia.

But don’t expect new co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to feel unwelcomed in his former stadium. Muschamp is still plenty liked by players on South Carolina’s current team.

“My relationship with coach Muschamp is good,” South Carolina defensive lineman Zaach Pickens said of Muschamp. “Hated that he left but he’s a wonderful coach. I know he’s a great coach. I’m glad he’s getting some recognition back.”

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group