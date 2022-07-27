Local and regional cyclists celebrate 20th bike ride supporting suicide prevention

A tradition of one minute of silence to honor those lost to suicide accompanies the start of the charity ride called Tour De SAVE, an annual bike ride in Northfield to support suicide prevention.

This year's ride marks the 20th year of Tour De Save, which begins and ends from Sechler Park Saturday, July 30. Riders can select to ride any of the five routes, which include the seven-mile family ride, the 25-mile popular ride, the 50-mile asphalt ride and the two long distance gravel rides.

"The first minute of the first mile is very somber and thoughtful," said Eric Bergh, a retired psychiatrist in Northfield. Bergh, who serves as a board member for the organization, lost his brother to suicide in 1998.

"I'm personally connected to a large club that nobody wants to join," Bergh said.

Those family members and friends affected by suicide do, however, want to honor their loved one's memory. The ride supports SAVE’s mission to prevent suicide through public awareness and education and to reduce the stigma of brain illnesses that affects more than 23 million Americans. During the program, each rider publicly states the name of a loved one lost to suicide, a practice that has become a ride tradition.

Ride director Linda Lurie Mars has been affiliated with the charity ride for 17 years. She said most riders wear a loved one's name on their jersey or a tag on their helmet during the ride.

"Most ride to honor a loved one," said Mars. "Riders are so aware they are riding for a cause."

One major change impacting this year's ride, which starts and ends in Sechler Park Pavilion at 1200 Armstrong Road, begins with staggered starts for the multiple routes in an effort to have the majority of riders come together after the ride for a community lunch and program. This year, Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell will be one of the speakers.

Bergh said last year's ride raised more than $40,000, so this year the organization is shooting to collect $50,000.

"There are so many recreational gravel riders now who have made Northfield a riding mecca," he said. In previous years, Bergh estimates about a quarter of the riders are from Northfield.

In the beginning

Local biker Bill Metz remembers when the ride was named Tour De Nick in honor of Nick Sansome, a member of the Northfield Bike Club who committed suicide in February 2003.

Metz said his group of Saturday morning cyclists happened to talk to the organizers of the Save organization ride during a benefit event on the nearby Cannon Valley Trail. "We asked if we could do a ride to collect money for their organization and within a week we had set up a ride in memory of Nick," said Metz.

Over the years, Metz said good will donations and rider numbers grew steadily, as has awareness for the cause.

He said being involved with the details of the race, serving on the board, and raising awareness for the cause has been "very satisfyingly. This year, Metz said he's riding in memory of a co-worker's husband.

"I feel it has become a tradition in Northfield," said Metz. "I hope it can continue and we can ultimately try to reduce the number of suicides which unfortunately is going in the wrong direction."