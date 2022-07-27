Oconee Co sets date for millage rate adoption

oconee county

Oconee County Commissioners say the millage rate they will set at next week’s Commission meeting does not, under Georgia law, constitute a tax increase. The property tax rate will be finalized in a session on August 2, a 6 o’clock meeting at the Oconee Courthouse in Watkinsville.

From the Oconee Co government website...

In compliance with Georgia law, the Oconee County Board of Commissioners hereby announces its intention to adopt a millage rate of 5.954 (unincorporated) and 6.804 (incorporated). Under current Georgia law, the proposed millage rates are NOT considered to result in a tax increase.

The 2022 millage rate will be adopted at the August 2, 2022 Regular Meeting of the Oconee County Board of Commissioners.

For further information, please contact the County Administrator’s office at 706-769-5120.

2022 County Tax Digest and 5-Year History (PDF)

