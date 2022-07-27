KPRC 2 Investigates: Unusually high water bills in the Houston area

www.click2houston.com
Adrienne White
3d ago
I wonder how much of the higher bill is because of broken mains. We have a huge leak at the corner of Briar Forest and Westhurst. The road is flooded. I have called the City of Houston and reported it.
Reply(1)
2
LeaTea
2d ago
That's the City of Houston's grift and has been going on for years only thing that changes is the neighborhood until the media gets involved then it dies down for a while and resumes in a different neighborhood.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protesthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering KatyHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Bank Tries to Correct its Past History by Providing $1 BillionTom HandyHouston, TX
1,000 tablets of Fentanyl recovered during bust in RichmondCovering KatyRichmond, TX
Comments / 8