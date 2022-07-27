Philippines earthquake: Magnitude 7 quake kills 4, injures dozens, officials say

DOLORES, Philippines — A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday morning, leaving at least four people dead and dozens of others hurt, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred shortly before 9 a.m. local time and was centered about 8.6 miles southeast of Dolores at a depth of 6.2 miles. Several others with magnitudes ranging from 4.7 to 5.2 occurred in the same area within the next seven hours, the agency reported.

Most of the four people who died were killed by collapsing structures, The Associated Press reported. In Abra, falling cement slabs killed a man in his home and wounded at least 25 other people, according to the news agency. Meanwhile, a worker died in La Trinidad after a building under construction collapsed, officials said.

Overall, at least 44 people were hurt, The New York Times reported.

The earthquake, which could be felt 250 miles away in Manila, also prompted 50 or more landslides, according to the Times and CNN.

The quake came more than three decades after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the area in 1990, killing almost 2,000 people, the AP reported.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

