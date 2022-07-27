ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

USPS to release Forever Stamp celebrating James Webb Telescope

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxaPn_0guQmmSB00

July 27 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope will be honored with its own stamp, the U.S. Postal Service announced only weeks after its first full collection of images were released to the public.

In a statement on Tuesday, the USPS said the Forever Stamp featuring the $10 billion telescope will be available to the public from Sept. 8.

The stamp depicts an artist's digital recreation of the telescope against an image of a star and distance space that was captured through its lens early in its mission.

The Postal Service said the stamp is a celebration of "the largest and most complex telescope every deployed in space" that is capable "of peering directly into the early cosmos and studying every phase of cosmic history."

Stamp preorders can be made online beginning Aug. 8, but its first-of-issue event will be held Sept. 8 at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C.

The telescope was launched into space on Dec. 25, 2021, with expectations of fulling a five- to 10-year mission photographing some of space's most distant mysteries.

Consisting of 18 hexagonal mirrors that form a 21-foot lens, the telescope has infrared vision that can peer 13.5 billion years into the universe's past.

USPS said that its lens captures faint infrared rays that represent the universe's first accessible starlight.

"Revealed is the universe in its infancy, including galaxy formation," it said. "The Webb Telescope can also analyze exoplanets for potentially life-supporting conditions and provide unprecedentedly high-resolution views of our own solar system."

The announcement came two weeks after NASA unveiled five images taken through the telescope of a deep field of stars, an exoplanet located 1,000 light years from Earth, a galaxy cluster and the Carina Nebula. The collection also contained the first-ever image of a dying star.

A glimpse of deep space: NASA releases 1st images from James Webb Space Telescope

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Business
Washington, DC
Industry
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Galaxy#The U S Postal Service#The Postal Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
408K+
Followers
61K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy