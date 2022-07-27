Jude Bellingham Gives 'Huge Hint' At Liverpool Move As Borussia Dortmund Aim To Hold Onto England Star

Jude Bellingham has given his biggest hint yet at joining Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, despite reports suggesting that Borussia Dortmund are hoping to keep the England midfielder longer than this season.

Liverpool's number one target is reportedly Jude Bellingham, but it will be next year where The Reds make their move. Borussia Dortmund losing Erling Haaland has forced them to have a stubborn stance on the future of the midfielder.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

The England superstar has bags of potential and has already made huge steps very early in his career. After impressing at his hometown club Birmingham City, Bellingham had the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United showing their interest.

Dortmund did enough to convince the youngster to move countries instead of joining the red half of Manchester. A decision that he has not looked back on, as he has gone from strength to strength.

It is well-known Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are huge admirers of the Borussia Dortmund star and Bellingham, himself, has given a big hint at joining The Reds, stating that his ambition is to win trophies over making money.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to BVB Podcast , the starlet spoke about the future of his career and what motivates him in his life.

"You can have all the money you want from playing football and you can buy whatever you want, but being appreciated like that for creating so many memories for so many people.

"Winning the league, however many cups and winning the Champions League, that lives longer than any car you could buy or any house you could buy.

"That's the thing that motivates me to create memories in football that I will remember forever and other people will remember forever."

Does this comment by Jude Bellingham have a move to Liverpool all over it?

