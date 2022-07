I-10 Closure

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — I-10 eastbound is shutdown at I-49 due to an 18-wheeler crash between Grosse Tete and Port Allen. All eastbound traffic is being diverted to Hwy 1-90, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen.

There is currently no projected time on when I-10 eastbound will reopen to traffic. This post will be updated as information becomes available.