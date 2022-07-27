Holy Ghost Prep Graduate Helps Bring Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ to Life

Image via Netflix.

Rand Geiger, a Holy Ghost Preparatory School graduate, is helping bring Netflix’s megahit Stranger Things to life as one of the show’s producers. Elizabeth Wellington wrote about the Bucks County native in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Geiger, who grew up in Langhorne, also produces Netflix’s Shadow and Bone and previously worked on FX’s American Crime Story and Rush Hour 3.

“This is a dream job,” said Geiger. He said he feels “so lucky to work with such talented and passionate filmmakers. We have so much fun telling this story.”

During his time at Holy Ghost Prep, Geiger was a member of the debate team, which is where he said he got into acting. He then studied television and radio at Ithaca College before spending a semester in Los Angeles as an intern at 20th Century Fox.

As a producer, Geiger helps hire the crews and run the schedule while keeping everything on budget.

“I work with sound and music,” the Holy Ghost Prep grad said. He said he works with the “special effects team and with marketing and publicity. I deal with everything that happens after the series is shot. As a physical producer, I bring the whole show together.”

And while the show is currently working on its final season, Geiger will be no less busy in the near future

“I’m working on the upcoming Netflix limited series All the Light We Cannot See,” he said. “We are also working on season 2 of the Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone.”

