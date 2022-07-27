ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

After Years of Trying, Baby Brings Unbridled Joy to Bucks County Couple

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via Amanda Carney.

For years, Bristol couple Janelle and Matt Cannon had been trying to add a baby to their family, but all attempts resulted in disappointment, writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Dealing with repeated heartbreak, the pair decided to use cells donated by an anonymous couple.

“I thought something must be wrong with me,” Janelle said. “My mom would always be like, don’t give up hope. Say your prayers. You’ll have a kid someday.”

Then, Janelle heard the words from her embryologist during an implantation procedure she has been waiting to hear for a long time.

“He showed me the embryo in a petri dish,” she said. “It was a little, bumpy-looking clump. He said, ‘Now I’m going to suck it up into this tube.’ I watched him do that on the monitor. ‘I’m going to put it in; you’re going to be pregnant until proven otherwise.’”

While they did all they could to prepare, the next two weeks were nerve-wracking for the couple.

“Eventually, we got a call: ‘Good news. The numbers are good. You’re pregnant. Congratulations,’” recalled Janelle.

The delivery came a little sooner than expected. After a two-day induction and 90 minutes of pushing, the pair got to welcome their son, Gabriel Michael, to the family on Oct. 27, 2021.

Read more about the happy parents in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Michael Case
3d ago

They must be overjoyed. My daughter had one child but then was unable to get pregnant until she got an IVF and now we have a happy, healthy grandson!

NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
