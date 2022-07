Austin Riley PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves slides home safely past J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the top of the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Austin Riley hit two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 18 games and Spencer Strider allowed one run in six innings as the Braves beat the Phillies 6-3 Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Michael Harris II and Matt Olson both homered giving Atlanta manager Brian Snitker his 500th career win.

