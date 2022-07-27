ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Junior Younan Pumped For Showdown With Dauren Yelenussinov on Garcia-Benavidez

By Chris Glover
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Pbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy