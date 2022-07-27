ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA star Brittney Griner testifies in Russian court as drugs trial continues

By Tatyana Chistikova
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Guest
3d ago

WBNA drug smuggler BG is not a “star”. Nothing but an Anti American drug smuggler that deserves 10 years. Free Paul Whelan and keep him.

The Truth Teller!
3d ago

So she admitted she put them in her bag because she was "packing quickly" and signed documents without reading them or even asking what they said until AFTER she signed them and said that she believed she was being arrested AFTER she had already signed them? If she does come pack to the states there will be a long line of people who will be trying to get her to sign documents since she clearly will sign anything put in front of her. Easy way to empty out her bank accounts legally.

dev_adv
3d ago

she plead guilty already so whats the holdup, I'm sure she'd like to get settled in her new home 🤷

