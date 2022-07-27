Train strikes: Grant Shapps refuses to step in to resolve dispute with railway unions
Grant Shapps says he will not step in to resolve the ongoing train strikes, suggesting the unions are playing a “game”.
The UK
travel chaos on Wednesday (27 July) due to the latest walkouts.
“It’s just a game by the unions, it’s a complete red herring,” the transport secretary said of his involvement in negotiations.
“It’s simply not how strikes are resolved, it can only ever be the employer - in this case, Network Rail, the train operating companies - and the unions.”
Comments / 0