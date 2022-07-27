ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Train strikes: Grant Shapps refuses to step in to resolve dispute with railway unions

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBS9Y_0guQZwqu00

Grant Shapps says he will not step in to resolve the ongoing train strikes, suggesting the unions are playing a “game”.

The UK

travel chaos on Wednesday (27 July) due to the latest walkouts.

“It’s just a game by the unions, it’s a complete red herring,” the transport secretary said of his involvement in negotiations.

“It’s simply not how strikes are resolved, it can only ever be the employer - in this case, Network Rail, the train operating companies - and the unions.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Independent

The Independent

768K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy