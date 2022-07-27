ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

High School Seniors Explore Augustinian Values of Love at Villanova Program

By David Bjorkgren
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
delco.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Villanova, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Villanova, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#College Applications#Prep School#Catholic Schools#Villanova University#Villanova Program#Caritas#Civitas#Augustinian#Culture Seminar Program#The Teagle Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy