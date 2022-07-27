First Alert Forecast: Rain ending, low visibility with fog in Thursday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Partly cloudy sky. Low: 67° & Humid. Wind: S 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Expect morning thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the area early. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will be between 5 am and 11 am from west to east across the area. A few storms could have locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Once the storms move east of the area the clouds will decrease and sunshine will fill the skies during the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s. Wind WSW turning NW 15-25 mph.

