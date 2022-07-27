First Alert Forecast: Rain ending, low visibility with fog in Thursday morning

www.wndu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Alzheimer’s Association Names Local Leader as Top Individual Fundraiser of the YearBuilding Indiana BusinessMichigan City, IN
WNDU
First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday, hot with the possibility of strong storms
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear with a few more clouds developing later in the evening and into the morning. Temperatures will drop through the 70s to about 72 degrees. Staying mild and muggy. Low of 72 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph. FIRST ALERT...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Muggy week ahead with a few storm chances
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Partly cloudy sky. Low: 67° & Humid. Wind: S 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Expect morning thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the area early. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will be between 5 am and 11 am from west to east across the area. A few storms could have locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Once the storms move east of the area the clouds will decrease and sunshine will fill the skies during the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s. Wind WSW turning NW 15-25 mph.
WNDU
Crews cleaning sewer lines throughout Mishawaka; could cause lane restrictions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In preparation for Mishawaka’s 2022 Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Sewer Rehabilitation Project, crews will be out cleaning and televising the sewer lines at various locations throughout the city. Crews will be working at the following locations, weather permitting, starting Monday, Aug. 1:. Monday, Aug....
WNDU
New Gates Chevy dealership breaks ground in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend!. Gates closed its showroom in downtown South Bend around 2008—the year of the financial crisis. At the time, it was operating out of the old Sears building off Western Avenue. Now, ground has been broken on...
WNDU
4 hurt in early Sunday morning shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
WNDU
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night Out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community. Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana. The South Bend Police Department will host festivities...
WNDU
SBPD believes social media ‘trend’ behind Kia, Hyundai thefts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police believes a social media trend that they became aware of in other communities last fall has now reached the city. This comes after roughly a dozen July incidents of car thefts or attempted car thefts of newer Kia and Hyundai models. “There...
WNDU
$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
WNDU
Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to an update on our 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive. You donated and that money is now being turned into school supplies and backpacks for Michiana students. Volunteer teams at Goodwill began packing backpacks on Monday. They expect to pack and distribute over 3,000 backpacks this...
WNDU
Special exhibit comes to Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of comics and cartoons, there’s a new exhibit in Elkhart you may want to check out. See You in the Funny Papers: Iconic Cartoons and Comics is at Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House. The exhibit showcases local and national comic...
WNDU
15-year-old boy from Elkhart found safe
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Antonio Mikell. Antonio is 5′3″ and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. wearing a Trump 2020...
WNDU
Elkhart Walmart employee stabbed with machete; suspect arrested
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a machete on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the Walmart located at 175 County 6 Road West in Elkhart just after 8:30 a.m. on reports of a knife attack in the parking lot. Officers arrived and found a male victim who is a Walmart employee who was in his 30′s. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
WNDU
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy hit by vehicle while conducting traffic stop
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt early Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop. Police say Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputy Gabriel Green conducted a traffic stop in the eastbound lanes of County Road 38 east of County Road 21 in Goshen around 3:35 a.m.
WNDU
19-year-old charged in connection with South Bend armed robberies linked to dating apps
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of armed robberies linked to dating apps on the city’s northeast side. In late June, the South Bend Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation...
WNDU
Penn football looking to bounce back with young team
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen football team is looking to bounce back in 2022 after finishing the 2021 season with a 6-6 record. The Kingsmen did win a sectional title, but their season ended one week later in regionals after suffering a 39-7 loss to Merrillville. While Head...
WNDU
Berrien RESA, Lake Michigan College hold esports event
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - High school students interested in esports had a unique opportunity to see how the activity works at a Lake Michigan College event. On Tuesday, LMC’s Esports team joined with the Berrien RESA Southwest Michigan Esports League for an open house at the Benton Harbor college campus.
WNDU
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested last week as the result of an extensive investigation into drug dealing and guns that began from a citizen complaint. Indiana State Police, in cooperation with the South Bend Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Queen Street in South Bend around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.
WNDU
New head football coach at Adams brings championship experience
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s August, which means it’s officially football season!. Our 16 Sports team began its preseason tour of local high school football teams on Monday with the Adams Eagles. The Eagles are under new management, as former quarterback Frank Karczewski has returned to the...
WNDU
Community leaders call for action after death of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deadly officer-involved shooting in South Bend leaves many community members with questions. It happened outside Coquillard Elementary School on Friday, where St. Joseph County Police say 51-year-old Dante Kittrell was threatening suicide as he waved a gun. Dozens of faith and community leaders gathered...
WNDU
Police: Culver man threatened to stab female victim to death
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Marshall County have arrested a Culver man after they were notified of a domestic situation on Monday. Westin Bush-Berdine, 24, is accused of spitting on the unnamed female victim. While investigating, police say he also threatened to stab her to death. Bush-Berdine is...
