ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Tweak your Pixel Buds Pro to your liking with new ANC and gesture settings

By Rajesh Pandey
Android Police
Android Police
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Noise Control#Pixel Buds Pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Google
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy