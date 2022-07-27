Crews battle Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters battled a house fire in Youngstown early Wednesday morning.

Youngstown Fire Department was called to West Lucius Avenue around just after midnight.

Crews said that the house was vacant and that no one was injured.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire.

Crews have since left the scene.

