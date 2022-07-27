Crews battle Youngstown fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters battled a house fire in Youngstown early Wednesday morning.
Youngstown Fire Department was called to West Lucius Avenue around just after midnight.Police find suspected drugs, guns and cash in Columbiana County drug raid
Crews said that the house was vacant and that no one was injured.
Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire.
Crews have since left the scene.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0