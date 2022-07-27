ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battle Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters battled a house fire in Youngstown early Wednesday morning.

Youngstown Fire Department was called to West Lucius Avenue around just after midnight.

Police find suspected drugs, guns and cash in Columbiana County drug raid

Crews said that the house was vacant and that no one was injured.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire.

Crews have since left the scene.

