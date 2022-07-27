Hackensack Meridian Health to keep paid employee day care centers open for remainder of year

Hackensack Meridian Health will now keep their employee day care centers open for the remainder of the year.

Last week, News 12 reported how they planned on closing all day care facilities at the end of September, saying it was no longer sustainable for the company to keep them open.

A spokesperson says keeping the centers open until January will allow additional transition time for employees.

HHM originally sent a letter to its employees announcing that the child care programs would end on Sept. 30. The letter states in part, "As our goal has always been to provide a quality convenient and affordable child care offering, this is no longer a sustainable model for our organization."