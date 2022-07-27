Weather Now: A Few Scattered Showers/T’Storms Thursday
Good Thursday Morning
Humidity will be on the rise next 24-36 hours along with warm temperatures and an occasional passing shower or thunderstorm for parts of Thursday and Friday.
The best chance for a shower/thunderstorm Thursday will be in the morning up and until early noon, then a 2nd chance Thursday evening and night.
We need rain, but unfortunately, the coverage on Thursday looks “scattered” with not every town getting wet
HUMIDITY TRACKER
A VERY DRY JULY 2022
We’ve seen a very dry month so far with not even a half inch of rain at the airport in Warwick, nearly 2″ below average. Medium range forecast next 1-2 weeks calls for temperatures running well above average with below normal rainfall
Moderate Drought Continues
The lack of rain is not helping to solve our current drought conditions.
