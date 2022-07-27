ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Weather Now: A Few Scattered Showers/T’Storms Thursday

By Tony Petrarca, Steven Matregrano
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rl9YU_0guQVOr200

Good Thursday Morning

Humidity will be on the rise next 24-36 hours along with warm temperatures and an occasional passing shower or thunderstorm for parts of Thursday and Friday.

The best chance for a shower/thunderstorm Thursday will be in the morning up and until early noon, then a 2nd chance Thursday evening and night.

We need rain, but unfortunately, the coverage on Thursday looks “scattered” with not every town getting wet

HUMIDITY TRACKER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47o2zG_0guQVOr200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IqXW_0guQVOr200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32C2aM_0guQVOr200

A VERY DRY JULY 2022

We’ve seen a very dry month so far with not even a half inch of rain at the airport in Warwick, nearly 2″ below average. Medium range forecast next 1-2 weeks calls for temperatures running well above average with below normal rainfall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9GdC_0guQVOr200

Moderate Drought Continues

The lack of rain is not helping to solve our current drought conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9SFy_0guQVOr200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pI6qX_0guQVOr200

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

