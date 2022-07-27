ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate deadly crash in Ybor City

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Ybor City early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of North 22nd Street and East Palm Avenue.

Police said a person inside one of the vehicles was killed. It’s unclear if anyone else was seriously hurt.

An investigation is ongoing. The roadway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.

