Amsterdam woman allegedly uses fraudulent SNAP card

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – An Amsterdam woman has been cited to court after she allegedly used a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits card that did not belong to her. Officials said Theresa Crandall, 46, was arrested on Friday, July 22.

Charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny (Felony)

Misuse of food stamps (Felony)

Crandall was processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in the City of Amsterdam Court at a later date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.