Bloomington Animal Shelter adopts out 85 animals after cry for help with overcrowding

The Bloomington Animal Shelter is feeling the love after expressing its dire need for more adoptions.

When the shelter announced adoption fees were waived through the end of July thanks to an anonymous donor, it has adopted out 85 animals — though it also has taken in 40 animals in the same amount of time.

It’s still overcrowded, said Virgil Sauder, director of Bloomington Animal Care and Control. But it’s getting better.

“It’s been great to see that support,” Sauder said. “When it comes to running a shelter, it’s not just us here at Animal Care and Control. Everyone in the community has a part.”

Previously:Bloomington Animal Shelter overcrowded, will euthanize more unless relief is found

The shelter announced on Facebook July 16 it was in crisis, with 94 dogs and 224 cats overcrowding its South Walnut Street location.

A few days after the announcement, Sauder told The Herald-Times the shelter would likely have to increase its euthanasia rate if more animals — dogs, in particular - weren’t adopted. When the shelter becomes overcrowded — which happens somewhat often, but rarely to this extent — staff have housed dogs in offices and bathrooms to try and save as many animals as possible.

Almost immediately after the shelter’s cry for help, community members came together to ease the burden. Within two days of announcing the waived adoption fees, the shelter adopted out 50 animals.

Eight more animals were adopted at the shelter’s adoption event at Switchyard Brewing Company July 23. Another adoption event will take place at Switchyard Aug. 5.

“As people are more comfortable being out and about, we’re trying to figure out where we can plug ourselves into the community to get our animals out there,” Sauder said.

The shelter also had several new foster parents join its program and received plenty of donations that will go toward food, toys and bedding. Additionally, Pets Alive, the spay and neuter clinic that partners with the shelter, has been working overtime to get as many animals ready for adoption as possible, Sauder said.

As of July 25, the shelter still had 47 dogs listed for adoption, according to the Bloomington Animal Care and Control website.

In addition to adoption events, the shelter often relies on social media engagement to keep the community involved from afar and encourage more adoptions. On Sunday, another Facebook post from the shelter asked followers to ask their children what they should name their incoming animals — “because let’s face it, kids come up with the best pet names,” the post read.

The post received nearly 150 comments, from cutesy names such as Bean and Buttercup to more eccentric suggestions such as Wheat Thin and McShagger.

More information about the shelter and its adoptable animals is available at bloomington.in.gov/animal-shelter.

Reach reporter Christine Stephenson at cstephenson@heraldt.com.