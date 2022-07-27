North Carolina man pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in 2010 fight
EASTON — The North Carolina man charged in connection to a 2010 bar fight at the Sidetracked Saloon in Easton pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Tuesday.
EASTON — The North Carolina man charged in connection to a 2010 bar fight at the Sidetracked Saloon in Easton pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Tuesday.
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.https://www.stardem.com/
Comments / 1