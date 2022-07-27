ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Monroe, Mich., man sentenced to prison in Fremont sex crimes case

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
FREMONT — A Monroe, Mich., man pleaded guilty to two felony sex crimes involving children in Sandusky County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced Friday to nine months in prison.

Fremont Police arrested David W. Satterfield, 60, in December 2021 and charged him with several felonies after he offered to have sex with a Fremont police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl in an internet chat room.

Satterfield was initially charged with importuning, compelling prostitution and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on importuning, a fifth-degree felony, and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

The compelling prostitution charge was dismissed.

According to a Fremont Police report, an officer posed as a 15-year-old female on a social networking platform.

The officer informed Satterfield that he was a 15-year-old female.

Satterfield offered to pay the officer posing as a minor $50 to engage in oral sex.

Dec. 1, Satterfield traveled to a prearranged location in Fremont, where he was arrested.

He was transported to the Sandusky County Jail and was held without bond.

In addition to his prison term, Satterfield was also assessed $500 fines for each guilty count.

Upon his release from prison, Satterfield will have to register as a Tier II sex offender.

He remains incarcerated at the Sandusky County Jail as of Tuesday while he awaits transport to an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facility.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

