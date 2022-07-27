Drive-in movies, birthday bash and more: 11 things to do in Rockford this weekend
ROCKFORD — The last weekend in July is filled with family friendly activities and events.
There's live theater, a water ski show, a festival celebrating Japanese culture and more.
Artourage
What: Meet the Fatherless artists, experience their studio, learn something new and spark some creative conversations. Exclusive prints will be available for a donation with all contributions going directly to the Arts Council's local artist grants and art programs. The event features food trucks and beverages.
When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday
Where: 727 First Ave., Rockford
Cost: Free admission
Dreamgirls
What: A show about a time in American musical history when rhythm and blues blended with the pop music of the 1960s to create a brand new American sound.
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
Where: Starlight Theater at Rock Valley College, 3301 N. Mulford Road, Rockford
Girls of Summer
What: The Studio Rockford is proud to present an original production, The Girls of Summer, which is based on our local and historic, Rockford Peaches baseball organization.
When: 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Rockford University Maddux Theater, 5050 E. State St., Rockford
Cost: $13 in advance, $15 at the door for adults, $11 in advance, $13 at the door for seniors and children 12 & under.
Four Friday's in the 14th Ward
What: The first in a series of four consecutive Friday events featuring live music, outdoor movies, food and beverages. “A League of Their Own” will be the featured movie. Music will be provided by Miles Nielsen and Kelly Steward. Proceeds will benefit the International Women’s Baseball Center.
When: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Lino’s, 5611 E. State St., Rockford
Cost: Free admission
Drive 815: Sing 2 and Bad Guys
What: A pop-up drive-in movie theater being held in Rockton. The Drive 815 experience includes food trucks, music, face painting and children’s games on site. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
When: "Sing 2" to be shown Friday at 8:30 p.m., "Bad Guys" will be shown Saturday, at 8:30 p.m.
Where: 12801 Old River Road, Rockton
Cost: $25 per car per night, $40 for entire weekend
Rockford City Market
What: You can find local makers, growers, artists, and bakers underneath the Rockford City Market Pavilion. The market features two local breweries on site pouring beer, a Main Stage area with a local band, and an Acoustic Stage area with a local performer. Vendors and food trucks line the pavilion and two of the surrounding streets. There are also plenty of children’s activities.
When: 4 to 8:30 p.m. each Friday through Labor Day, 4 to 7:30 p.m. after Labor Day through September.
Where: East State & Water Streets, Rockford
Cost: Free admission
Music on the Mall
What: The Shoes otherwise known as Soft Shoe Shufflers will perform soft rock from the 1960s through today.
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Edgebrook Center Court, 1641 N. Alpine Road, Rockford
Cost: Free admission
Ski Broncs
What: Amateur water skiers perform fun and exciting water ski stunts set to a themed stage performance.
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Shorewood Park, 235 Evelyn Ave., Loves Park
Cost: Free admission
Japanese Summer Festival
What: Anderson Japanese Gardens announces the return of the two-day Japanese Summer Festival, featuring performances, exhibits and interactive activities which celebrate Japanese tradition and cultural arts.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday
Where: Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Road, Rockford
Cost: $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $9 for students and military, free for Premium Garden Members and for children five and under
Loves Park Birthday Bash
What: The city of Loves Park celebrates its 75th birthday. The celebration will feature live music, a car show, a K9 demonstration, food trucks and fireworks.
When: 12 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Loves Park Festival Grounds, 100 Heart Blvd., Loves Park
Cost: Free admission
Brunch on the Dock
What: Join Family Counseling Services for a fundraiser to support mental health services in the Rockford area. Enjoy a special menu from Prairie State Brewing Company, a bloody Mary bar, live music, 50/50 raffle and a variety of raffle baskets.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Prairie Street Brewing Company, 200 Prairie St., Rockford
Cost: $55 per person
Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen
Comments / 0