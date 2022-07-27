Drive-in movies, birthday bash and more: 11 things to do in Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD — The last weekend in July is filled with family friendly activities and events.

There's live theater, a water ski show, a festival celebrating Japanese culture and more.

Artourage

What: Meet the Fatherless artists, experience their studio, learn something new and spark some creative conversations. Exclusive prints will be available for a donation with all contributions going directly to the Arts Council's local artist grants and art programs. The event features food trucks and beverages.

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: 727 First Ave., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Dreamgirls

What: A show about a time in American musical history when rhythm and blues blended with the pop music of the 1960s to create a brand new American sound.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Where: Starlight Theater at Rock Valley College, 3301 N. Mulford Road, Rockford

Girls of Summer

What: The Studio Rockford is proud to present an original production, The Girls of Summer, which is based on our local and historic, Rockford Peaches baseball organization.

When: 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Rockford University Maddux Theater, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $13 in advance, $15 at the door for adults, $11 in advance, $13 at the door for seniors and children 12 & under.

Four Friday's in the 14th Ward

What: The first in a series of four consecutive Friday events featuring live music, outdoor movies, food and beverages. “A League of Their Own” will be the featured movie. Music will be provided by Miles Nielsen and Kelly Steward. Proceeds will benefit the International Women’s Baseball Center.

When: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lino’s, 5611 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Drive 815: Sing 2 and Bad Guys

What: A pop-up drive-in movie theater being held in Rockton. The Drive 815 experience includes food trucks, music, face painting and children’s games on site. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

When: "Sing 2" to be shown Friday at 8:30 p.m., "Bad Guys" will be shown Saturday, at 8:30 p.m.

Where: 12801 Old River Road, Rockton

Cost: $25 per car per night, $40 for entire weekend

Rockford City Market

What: You can find local makers, growers, artists, and bakers underneath the Rockford City Market Pavilion. The market features two local breweries on site pouring beer, a Main Stage area with a local band, and an Acoustic Stage area with a local performer. Vendors and food trucks line the pavilion and two of the surrounding streets. There are also plenty of children’s activities.

When: 4 to 8:30 p.m. each Friday through Labor Day, 4 to 7:30 p.m. after Labor Day through September.

Where: East State & Water Streets, Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Music on the Mall

What: The Shoes otherwise known as Soft Shoe Shufflers will perform soft rock from the 1960s through today.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Edgebrook Center Court, 1641 N. Alpine Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Ski Broncs

What: Amateur water skiers perform fun and exciting water ski stunts set to a themed stage performance.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Shorewood Park, 235 Evelyn Ave., Loves Park

Cost: Free admission

Japanese Summer Festival

What: Anderson Japanese Gardens announces the return of the two-day Japanese Summer Festival, featuring performances, exhibits and interactive activities which celebrate Japanese tradition and cultural arts.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Where: Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

Cost: $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $9 for students and military, free for Premium Garden Members and for children five and under

Loves Park Birthday Bash

What: The city of Loves Park celebrates its 75th birthday. The celebration will feature live music, a car show, a K9 demonstration, food trucks and fireworks.

When: 12 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Loves Park Festival Grounds, 100 Heart Blvd., Loves Park

Cost: Free admission

Brunch on the Dock

What: Join Family Counseling Services for a fundraiser to support mental health services in the Rockford area. Enjoy a special menu from Prairie State Brewing Company, a bloody Mary bar, live music, 50/50 raffle and a variety of raffle baskets.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Prairie Street Brewing Company, 200 Prairie St., Rockford

Cost: $55 per person

