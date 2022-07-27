Lawrence County Brass performing Saturday in Ellwood City

ELLWOOD CITY − The Lawrence County Brass is coming to the Ellwood City Community Plaza on Saturday, bringing its unique sound.

The versatile brass ensemble is celebrating its 37th year of performing with its original members.

The group consists of Jesse Croach, Chris Masi and Michael Mazzocco on trumpets; Henry Krupa playing the French Horn; Thomas Schaffner, trombone; Kevin Rorabaugh, euphonium; Gary Taylor, tuba; and Kenneth Stewart on drums.

In 2009, the drummer was added, enhancing the music by better capturing the original style of many compositions.

Leader Croach said that they are looking forward to playing in the plaza.

"The plaza is such a neat place to play. The acoustics are good between the two buildings," he said. "We will be playing a wide variety of music including classical, jazz, patriotic, pop, musicals and marches."

Pre-COVID, the Lawrence County Brass was scheduled to play in the plaza, but it rained, and the band played in the high school auditorium.

In 1985, seven area NYSUC educators got together because they love to make music, and began performing at nursing homes in the summer and Christmas time when school was not in session.

Their audiences have grown, and their performances include weddings, church services, festivals, civic and patriotic functions, outdoor concerts, parties, banquets and, of course, nursing homes. Other performances have included playing the National Anthem for a Pittsburgh Pirates game, the Lawrence County Fireworks Festival, backing the Temptations in concert, performing with Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass, and the Vietnam and the Moving Wall Ceremony.

Since 1992, the Brass has been doing assemblies at many local Lawrence and Mercer County school districts, as well as schools in Myrtle Beach.

"As music educators, we take great pride in the fact that these concerts help promote the enthusiasm for instrumental music by showing students how important and fun music can be," Croach said.

The Brass has released three CDs. The first CD (1999) and the third CD (2010) include various styles of music and a Christmas music CD.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. as part of the annual Ellwood City Summer Concert Series. In case of rain, the concert will move to the Lincoln High School auditorium.