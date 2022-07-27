Chance of showers, thunderstorms Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Have an umbrella ready for the next couple of days.

A stray shower or two could greet you as you head out the door early Wednesday. There is a better chance of showers and storms later in the day Wednesday, but it won’t be a washout. The best chance for a stronger thunderstorm is south of I-70, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 App with you so you can get the latest alerts, watches, and warnings.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible Thursday, but not everyone will get wet. Temperatures will stay seasonably warm right into the weekend with highs in the lower 80s and lows mainly in the 60s.

