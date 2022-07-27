ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas fire destroys 9 homes day after blaze sparked by lawnmower burned 26 buildings

By Lawrence Richard
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Glen Rose, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Balch Springs, TX
City
Burleson, TX
City
Rendon, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Lake Fire#Mountain Fire#Lawn Mowers#Balch Springs Fire
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Rose
Fox News

Fox News

773K+
Followers
171K+
Post
644M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy