ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Forecast: Hardly a shower from the sky Thursday

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNqvk_0guQL6px00

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms popped up Wednesday afternoon, with the coverage right around 30% of Southwest Florida getting some rain. That afternoon rain held our high temperature to 91° Wednesday afternoon at Page Field in Fort Myers.

An isolated shower is possible through the evening, but most of Southwest Florida will remain dry. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s overnight, as some dryer air rolls in.

This dryer air is partially thanks to Saharin dust, all the way from Africa as the name implies. This dust will squash our rain chance to nearly 0% on Thursday, and provide us with a beautiful sunset.

The downside to not having any rain is the heat. Afternoon high temperatures on Thursday will be right near, or slightly above, 95°. The rain chance is slightly higher on Friday, but they will start late in the afternoon. As a result we’re forecasting 95° once again for a high temperature Friday.

Tracking the Tropics

There are no active storms in the Atlantic and no areas of concern either. No development is expected for the next five days.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Tropics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy