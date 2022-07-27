Forecast: Hardly a shower from the sky Thursday

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms popped up Wednesday afternoon, with the coverage right around 30% of Southwest Florida getting some rain. That afternoon rain held our high temperature to 91° Wednesday afternoon at Page Field in Fort Myers.

An isolated shower is possible through the evening, but most of Southwest Florida will remain dry. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s overnight, as some dryer air rolls in.

This dryer air is partially thanks to Saharin dust, all the way from Africa as the name implies. This dust will squash our rain chance to nearly 0% on Thursday, and provide us with a beautiful sunset.

The downside to not having any rain is the heat. Afternoon high temperatures on Thursday will be right near, or slightly above, 95°. The rain chance is slightly higher on Friday, but they will start late in the afternoon. As a result we’re forecasting 95° once again for a high temperature Friday.

Tracking the Tropics

There are no active storms in the Atlantic and no areas of concern either. No development is expected for the next five days.