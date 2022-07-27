Equinor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) _ Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.76 billion.

The Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had profit of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.56 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $36.39 billion in the period.

_____

