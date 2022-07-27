ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Equinor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) _ Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.76 billion.

The Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had profit of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.56 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $36.39 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQNR

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

